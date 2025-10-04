Take a look at a couple of graphs:

And

The above graphs taken from:

The pattern is repeated for many diseases, including poster child for vaccines, polio, from many places around the world: the rate of death from a disease will drop by 99% to 99.9%, before a vaccine is introduced. AND, we are to believe:

“These diseases are being kept in check due to vaccines”.

I don’t know why these diseases were mostly-eradicated before the vaccine was introduced.

Maybe indoor plumbing ?

Better nutrition and hygiene ?

Most probably natural immunity ?

The end of the 80-90 hour work week ?

Or perhaps (a little sarcasm?), better medical care ?

I wrote almost 5 years ago about the “Follow-the-Science” Religion, mainly focusing on the Climate Hysteria, and the the CoVid-1984 Hysteria. In both these cases we find “religion” (BELIEF in Dogma, in Experts, of Models [Hypotheses] and Stories), rather than “science” (Skeptical Belief in THEORIES [not hypotheses] that have been repeatedly-tested with reproducible DATA). I think that much of the myth of vaccine-efficacy also falls into the realm of religion rather than science, in particular, the false CoVid-1984 “Safe and Effective” Myth.