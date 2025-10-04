Are Vaccines one of the Frauds of the Century ?
The Medical Industrial Complex takes undo credit for eradicating disease with vaccines.
Take a look at a couple of graphs1:
And
The above graphs taken from:
The pattern is repeated for many diseases, including poster child for vaccines, polio2, from many places around the world: the rate of death from a disease will drop by 99% to 99.9%, before a vaccine is introduced. AND, we are to believe:
“These diseases are being kept in check due to vaccines”.
I don’t know why these diseases were mostly-eradicated before the vaccine was introduced.
Maybe indoor plumbing ?
Better nutrition and hygiene ?
Most probably natural immunity ?
The end of the 80-90 hour work week ?
Or perhaps (a little sarcasm?), better medical care ?
I wrote almost 5 years ago about the “Follow-the-Science” Religion, mainly focusing on the Climate Hysteria, and the the CoVid-1984 Hysteria. In both these cases we find “religion” (BELIEF in Dogma, in Experts, of Models [Hypotheses] and Stories), rather than “science” (Skeptical Belief in THEORIES [not hypotheses] that have been repeatedly-tested with reproducible DATA). I think that much of the myth of vaccine-efficacy also falls into the realm of religion rather than science, in particular, the false CoVid-1984 “Safe and Effective” Myth.
I started writing this Post last February after reading an “Alarming!” Substack Post warning of an immanent measles-fatality-event, regarding the de-funding of USAID, a pusher of the Measles Vaccine as one of their much-publicized side-missions.
See, e.g., https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-polio-death-rate-was-decreasing-on-its-own-before-the-vaccine-was-introduced_fig2_252553744.
