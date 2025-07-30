First just watch 3 minutes of this video.

Jump to the 15:00 minute part of this video and watch just the next 3 minutes.

Summary: The incident that Sir Robinson describes in this video occurred in the 1930’s, a half-century BEFORE there was any Autism (in contemporary language, ASD [Autism Spectrum Disorder]) or ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). The psychologist told Gillian Lynne’s mother, “Your daughter isn’t sick, she’s a dancer”. Gillian was taken out of “Normal” school and put into Dance School and went on to become a famous dancer, choreographer, and multi-millionaire. Today her mother would probably be told, “Your daughter has Autism”, and probably have her daughter put on drugs.

The Rise of Autism or ASD.

There was no ASD or ADHD before the 1980’s [See: Autism in the DSM], and still probably today none in the Amish communities. Autism was first included in the Bible for Psychologists, the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual) in the 1980’s, with the definition changing and growing more expansive through the DSM IV in 1994). Consequently it is no surprise that ASD has grown “exponentially”, or even “existentially”, over the last 30 years. It could be highly-correlated with ANYTHING increasing in the last 30 years, e.g. inflation; solar energy; number of vaccinations; the price of gold, postage stamps or cigarettes; GDP of China, etc.

What is ASD?? It’s whatever the DSM says it is. And it’s a Big Business! The Pharmaceutical Industry has almost 60 drugs to “treat” Autism, and another 10 for ADHD, and I’ve experimented with a few of them for short periods in the past. While ASD and ADHD are very related, there seems to be an effort to attribute ASD to genetics, and ADHD to trauma at an early age of development. And, just to confuse things, ADHD caused by trauma has been shown, experimentally with rats, to be passed down through many generations epigenetically even when the source of trauma has been removed from the environment. I can’t help but think of children growing up in Gaza.

The fact that today there are diagnoses for ASD and ADHD I think is Good and Bad:

Good: today, someone that has been diagnosed with the ASD or ADHD “disorder” is probably not “treated” with punishment to correct their “bad behavior”.

Bad: Those with these “disorders” will probably be drugged; And, they will be diagnosed with a “disorder”, and people will try to make them “normal”. Almost all savants are high on the Autism Specturm. Wouldn’t the world would be a much more boring place if we “cured” all the Savants of their “disorders”?



We could turn this all on it’s head:

And instead ask what is wrong with all the “Normals” such that they can sit at a desk all day in a school and later in life at a workplace ? That’s certainly not natural.

And, I’ll bet, the majority of the “Normals” obediently went along with all the ridiculousness of the clearly nonsensical and irrational CoVid-1984 Fear-Pandemic. People high on the Autism Spectrum probably, as I, have given-up on “fitting-in” or trying to be “Normal” and were perhaps more immune to the propaganda and groupthink.

Why try to “cure” the people with these “disorders”, and try to make them “Normal”? “Normal”, may be over-rated. Do you have any “Normal” friends ?

In previous versions of the DSM, homosexuality was a “disorder”, and psychologists attempted to “cure” it. My Hypotheses (not even a Theory: no DATA nor experiments) as to why homosexuality was removed from the DSM is:

Pressure (Outrage?) from the homosexual community; and

Perhaps, most-importantly, because the Pharmaceutical Industry didn’t have 60 expensive drugs to “cure” it, and didn’t see this as a large market.

Normal Distribution

We could remember that “normal” is a distribution, not a state or point. Many things, e.g., “intelligence”, whatever that is; height; penis length, etc., are described by a Normal Distribution: fewer than 70% of people fall within 1 standard deviation of the mean, or what might be called “Normal”. In terms of “intelligence”:

It is “Normal” for 30% of the population to be 1 standard deviation above or below “Normal” — “Superior Intelligence” or “Dull”; and

it is “Normal” for 5% of the population to be more than 2 standard deviations away from “Normal” (“Very Superior Intelligence” or “Borderline Deficiency, Dull or Feeble-Minded”; and

also it is “Normal” for 0.3% of the population to be more than 3 standard deviations away from “Normal” (“Near Genius or Genius”, or “Feeble-Minded”).

Now consider that there are a huge number vectors in this Hilbert Space along which one could be measured to be “Normal”, e.g., various forms of “intelligence”; short-term and long-term memory; social, verbal, visual, and math skills; pattern recognition skills; physical coordination; listening, musical, language and reasoning skills; etc … If we choose enough vectors to measure, could we find anyone who is not “normal” in some regard?

It might be harder to find someone who is not “Normal” is some regard, than to find anyone not having a single talent or skill that they enjoy and employ to be useful to others That is where our focus should be. My sister’s beautiful book said this in her book’s title: Yearning for Normal, Learning Acceptance.

Figure 1 below shows a “Normal” Distribution.

Figure 1. The Orange-Red line is a Gaussian (“Normal” Distribution) fit to the Histogram of Century-to-Century random changes in the Earth’s Temperature over the last 1,000 CENTURIES using the Vostok Ice-Core DATA. The Horizontal Axis is how much the average Earth’s Temperature changed Century-to-Century. The Vertical Axis is how often changes of a certain size occur. The big purple square is the “existentially” catastrophically large (actually, clearly insignificant, i.e., NORMAL) change in the average Earth’s Temperature over the last Century ending 2020.

Figure from: https://timellison.substack.com/p/anthropogenic-global-warming-iv