So, a friend today sent me a .pdf from Mercola entitled:
“Ivermectin Worked: New Peer-Reviewed Study Proves It”.
And I say, like Duh!, even I knew about this 3 years ago. Below is my posting from Nov ‘21.
Do I really need to perseverate ?
And it’s not just that I’m getting OLD, this lawsuit against me has been taking up most of the oxygen (or CO2 if you are a plant) in the room.
If you subscribe, I can guarantee that you will not get any SPAM (except from me!).
I remember when I was a 'conspiracy theorist' for suggesting hOrSe PaStE too ;)