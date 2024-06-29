Share this postIt's not just Joe ... timellison.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIt's not just Joe ... A lot of Emperor's without clothesTim EllisonJun 29, 20247Share this postIt's not just Joe ... timellison.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareWe’re in good company.They will decide about their wars, and our taxes to pay for them.Subscribe7Share this postIt's not just Joe ... timellison.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Trudeau can't go anywhere without being heckled. It's not even organised; purely organic and spontaneous. The man inspires contempt.
According to Economist Martin Armstrong, Biden's actual approval rating is 6-7 percent.
And that was BEFORE the debate!