My last Post, Tick Season !, got me more “unsubscribes” than any other of my Posts. Yes, well, I’ve got some others in the works that I’m sure will top that!

And it’s not only Ticks and Chiggers here in the forest. This morning, sitting out on my porch for 1/2 hour, I got to listen to (and Merlin identified) 30 different birds:

Northern Cardinal

Wood Thrush

Purple Finch

American Goldfinch

Pine Warbler

Chipping Sparrow

Red Bellied Wood Pecker (which has NO red on its belly, and Enquiring Minds wish to know how it got that name. The answer, as explained to me by a female biologist, is simple: all these birds were named by drunk color-blind males ).

Brown-headed Cowbird

Mourning Dove

Eastern Phoebe

Blue Jay

Least Flycatcher

Eastern Towhee

Ruby-crowned Kinglet

Red-shouldered Hawk

Scarlet Tanager

Red-winged Blackbird

Wild Turkey

Dark-eyed Junco

Carolina Chickadee

American Crow

Eastern Wood-Pewee

Canada Goose

Blue-winged Warbler

Carolina Wren

Tufted Titmouse

Rose-breasted Grosbeak

Red-Tailed Hawk

American Robin

Yellow-rumped Warbler

And there are many other birds around (e.g., the Starling, Humming Bird, Vultures, Eagles, Geese, ….

You may enjoy downloading the free App Merlin from Cornell Lab of Ornithology and learn to identify bird songs. I think this is an example of a good use of “Big Data”. In the old days, people would go out, listen and look for birds, and write them down into notebooks. Today, millions of people can have their phones listening to birds everyday all over the world. And imagine all that DATA! Being able to look at the locus of a species as it migrates, and comparing it to previous years!

I proposed such an App to the Audubon Society about 20 years ago. I enjoy signal-processing and thought it would be Phun to work on the algorithms for identifying bird calls; I also thought how cool it would be to have access to all that DATA! They wrote back to me expressing “Privacy Concerns”. Yep, Cornell Labs gets to listen to everything I say while running their Merlin App, which I rarely run in my bedroom.

And, I’m pretty sure, Google, the NSA and their AI’s listen to me all the time.