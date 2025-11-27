Process of Re-Modeling in GAZA

As mentioned in my previous Post, Over There …, almost two years ago, the Israelis had Rubble-ized about half of Gaza in just 3 months. The Israelis then announced (they can do simple Arithmetic) that they would slow down the bombing to make the war last a year; it seems they slowed it down enough to drag out the misery for 2 full years. It is estimated that today over 80% of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. The U.S. has provided the bombs, missiles, planes, jets, helicopters, bulldozers, etc. for Israel’s “Defense” Force in carrying out this Rubble-ization, or Remodeling process.

As you sit down for your Turkey-Day Feast, and afterwards, when the kids are snuggled up in the den playing video games on their phones, and the adults are in the family room drinking beer and watching football on the big screen TV, feel happy and grateful that all the Palestinians are now going back to their homes for family feasts as well, and many of their homes being remodeled, as shown in Figure 1.

Fig. 1. Gaza. You can see some more pictures of the Palestinian Remodeling here: http://apnews.com/photo-gallery/gaza-israel-rubble-military-hamas-war-87cb8bf115572ed0b25e593bebbc4ef4

Process of Israel being Wiped off the Map

Also, as said in my previous Post, Over There …, it is well known that Israel’s greatest fear is being “Wiped Off the Map” by the Palestinians, as again shown in Figure_2. This process of Israel being Wiped Off the Map has been exacerbated both in Gaza and the West Bank.

Fig. 2. Graphic display of Israel being “Wiped off the Map” by the Palestinians. Someone should update this map to show the additional wiping since 2005.

Gaza

Israel has recently been further Wiped off the Map by a new Israeli “security zone”, as shown in Figure 3, comprising more than half of the area of Gaza.

Fig. 3. The dashed line was the old border a few weeks ago. The additional New Israeli “Security Zone” shows how Israel is being further Wiped Off the Map in Gaza. Taken from the BBC article, “Israel has destroyed more than 1,500 buildings in Gaza since ceasefire” ,

The West Bank

The process of Israel being Wiped Off the Map is also accelerating in the West Bank where there has been a dramatic increase in Israeli “Settlers” building new “Settlements” in the past 3 years, as shown in Figure 4.

Fig. 4 . The acceleration of Israel being Wiped Off the Map in the West Bank.

As I’ve said before, I am part Jewish and not Anti-Septic. And I always stand against Terrorists, and Evil Dictators and Regimes, not just in Israel, but all over the world. I also stand with Trump’s MIGA campaign, and along with Trump, condemn those few Anti-Septic Anti-MIGA Congress-Critters that don’t take money from, nor are approved by, AIPAC, e.g., Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie. You can check the loyalty and fealty of your Congress-Critter here: https://www.trackaipac.com/congress.

