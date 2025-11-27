Over There ... II
Happy Thanksgiving
Process of Re-Modeling in GAZA
As mentioned in my previous Post, Over There …, almost two years ago, the Israelis had Rubble-ized about half of Gaza in just 3 months. The Israelis then announced (they can do simple Arithmetic) that they would slow down the bombing to make the war last a year; it seems they slowed it down enough to drag out the misery for 2 full years. It is estimated that today over 80% of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. The U.S. has provided the bombs, missiles, planes, jets, helicopters, bulldozers, etc. for Israel’s “Defense” Force in carrying out this Rubble-ization, or Remodeling process.
As you sit down for your Turkey-Day Feast, and afterwards, when the kids are snuggled up in the den playing video games on their phones, and the adults are in the family room drinking beer and watching football on the big screen TV, feel happy and grateful that all the Palestinians are now going back to their homes for family feasts as well, and many of their homes being remodeled1, as shown in Figure 1.
Fig. 1. Gaza. You can see some more pictures of the Palestinian Remodeling here: http://apnews.com/photo-gallery/gaza-israel-rubble-military-hamas-war-87cb8bf115572ed0b25e593bebbc4ef4
Process of Israel being Wiped off the Map
Also, as said in my previous Post, Over There …, it is well known that Israel’s greatest fear is being “Wiped Off the Map” by the Palestinians, as again shown in Figure_2. This process of Israel being Wiped Off the Map has been exacerbated both in Gaza and the West Bank.
Gaza
Israel has recently been further Wiped off the Map by a new Israeli “security zone”, as shown in Figure 3, comprising more than half of the area of Gaza.
The West Bank
The process of Israel being Wiped Off the Map is also accelerating in the West Bank where there has been a dramatic increase in Israeli “Settlers” building new “Settlements” in the past 3 years, as shown in Figure 4.
As I’ve said before, I am part Jewish and not Anti-Septic. And I always stand against Terrorists, and Evil Dictators and Regimes, not just in Israel, but all over the world2. I also stand with Trump’s MIGA3 campaign, and along with Trump, condemn those few Anti-Septic Anti-MIGA Congress-Critters that don’t take money from, nor are approved by, AIPAC, e.g., Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie. You can check the loyalty and fealty of your Congress-Critter here: https://www.trackaipac.com/congress.
Satellite images estimate that about 81% of the all the buildings are being remodeled.
e.g., Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Iran, and most recently, Venezuela.
Make Israel Great Again.