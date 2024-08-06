You can’t make blanket statements about anything, even lawyers.

For example, I have a nephew who might be (probably is) smarter than I am, and he’s a lawyer, and he told me, “Lawyers are stupid”, which I found to be true and very good advice.

I once wrote, why would anyone ever want to speak to a lawyer, unless you were paying them. It turns out, it’s worse than that. After being hounded by lawyers for 2 years, I gave up, and hired one to “defend” me. Best I can figure, they were also getting paid by, or working together with, the people who were suing me. They were very good are running up fees for doing nothing to defend me, but rather sabotaging my case.

Anyway, I fired them and represented myself in court. Within a week I shall know the outcome.

And I will tell you this: getting sued is NOT PHUN.

And, it made me think about our legal system.

I read on the Twitter-Web that something like the majority of Americans cannot deal with a 1 k$ unexpected expense. But, if you want to partake in our “Just Us” System, you better be prepared to give a lawyer 10 k$, for starters.

And I don’t think these Phucking Lawyers are bound by any sort of Hippocratic Oath to act in your best interest. I’m going to say, it might be harder to find an honest layer than an honest auto mechanic.

The Clerks and the Court will tell you that you can go to the Public Library and use (for free!) a terminal to get legal advice. I’ve used it. It gives you no useful information, period. All clicks lead you to advice telling you that you need to hire an attorney, and then advertisements for attorneys.

Here is some Real Good Advice:

As an Indiana Citizen, here in my area, you can go to I.U. Jerome Hall Law Library and use all their wonderful programs. And there are even librarians who will show you how to access all their resources, but of course, they cannot give you any legal advice. And it is free. They even print things out for you for free. (I learned about this after the trial, but I will be well prepared for my appeal, if needed).

I love libraries. And I love librarians. If you want to go some place, and find a really helpful person, just go to your local Library and talk to a Librarian. They ENJOY helping you!

And, as a final note, I love books. I’ve been going through the “100 books everyone should read”, and listened to (almost) all of Faulkner and everything from, maybe better-than-Faulkner, Wendell Berry, for free using the Free Libby App, where I only need to input the free public library card number (so they can track what I read).