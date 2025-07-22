What follows is an excerpt from an E-Mail I sent to one of my siblings:

E-Mail has becomes worst than worthless

when the majority E-Mails are from Organizations, not my friends or family.



Regardless of the veracity of any Organizations,

e.g., Richard Gage 9/11 Truth, Childrens Health Defense, Matt Taibbi, etc., etc.

I'm hit the "unsubscribe" button on them all.



I would like to open my E-Mail Inbox,

and only see messages from friends and family.

I have friends, even a previous lover, to whom I cannot send an E-Mail. Her E-Mail box is so overflowing with Spam (one of my cousin told me all she gets are penis-enlargement ads and gave up on E-Mail) she no longer does E-Mail.

Substack has a button I can insert to SUBSCRIBE. It does not have a button I can insert to UNSUBSCRIBE.

And, don’t give up all hope! If you scroll down to the very very very very bottom of this E-Mail, you will see a link for unsubscribe. Please hit it.

Regards,

TimE.