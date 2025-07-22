Please Hit the Unsubscribe Link at the Bottom of this Message
And to every other E-Mail you get that is not from a friend or family.
What follows is an excerpt from an E-Mail I sent to one of my siblings:
E-Mail has becomes worst than worthless
when the majority E-Mails are from Organizations, not my friends or family.
Regardless of the veracity of any Organizations,
e.g., Richard Gage 9/11 Truth, Childrens Health Defense, Matt Taibbi, etc., etc.
I'm hit the "unsubscribe" button on them all.
I would like to open my E-Mail Inbox,
and only see messages from friends and family.
I have friends, even a previous lover, to whom I cannot send an E-Mail. Her E-Mail box is so overflowing with Spam (one of my cousin told me all she gets are penis-enlargement ads and gave up on E-Mail) she no longer does E-Mail.
Substack has a button I can insert to SUBSCRIBE. It does not have a button I can insert to UNSUBSCRIBE.
And, don’t give up all hope! If you scroll down to the very very very very bottom of this E-Mail, you will see a link for unsubscribe. Please hit it.
Regards,
TimE.
I will not click any links.
Not even that one. My email provider has a tab at the top that clicks that link automatically and they do it for me, and filter any further emails from that address to my junk.
As T.S. Elliot said, more or less, in one of his poems,
Distracted from Distraction by Distraction.