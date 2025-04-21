In my last post, I posed the following Rhetorical Question:

How can lone-wolf-researchers, with no funding, identify clear correlations that escape detection by federal health agencies that have budgets of 100’s of Billions of dollars, with on the order of 100 Thousand employees?

Here is another example of such a researcher: quoting from a 2-year-old Substack Post by Steve Kirsch,

“In the interview, she revealed that 50% of the SIDS cases happened within 48 hours after a vaccine was given and about 70% of the cases happened within one week of a vaccine.”

Today, the first Sunday after the first Full Moon after the Vernal Equinox, is called Easter, where we celebrate Light overcoming Darkness in the Northern Hemisphere. I pray that RFK, Jr. will be able to bring some light to many issues affecting our Medical Industrial Complex that have been covered up for decades by the Dark Shadow of Big Pharma.

I expect much decades-old “new information” to be discovered in the near future regarding fluoride, autism, vaccines, etc. Perhaps, even the veil on some of CoVid-1984 will be pulled back; how far back the veil will be pulled will be interesting to observe. Whether people should ever trust the Big Pharma-Captured Health agencies, I don’t know.

This Posting was NOT brought to you by Pfizer.