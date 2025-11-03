In my previous Post from April 2021 (Solar Energy in a Nutshell) I wrote:

PV [photovoltaic, i.e., solar cell] production and installation has been doubling about every 2 years for about the last 30 years, and this trend continues; and

One Nuclear Power Plant Equivalent, NPPE, of PV is installed about every two weeks. If this trend continues, which I expect, within the next decade the world will be installing about 1 NPPE of PV per day.

In 2024 the world installed almost 600 GW of PV (to first order, all manufactured in China). That is equivalent to about 2 - 3 NPPE per week. In just another 2 - 3 years, it will be 1 NPPE per day! Yup, as I said previously (Solar Energy in a Nutshell), PV is a Steam Roller coming your way — don’t get in its way!

So tell me, why is it “news” when the U.S. talks about building 1 or 2 nuclear power plants, which won’t happen for many years, or installing some mini-nuclear plants, which also won’t happen for many years, when today the world is installing about 150 NPPE worth of PV per year? Insignificant!

Of course, PV is not quite as economical here in the U.S. as it is elsewhere due to tariffs that have been in place for many years, as shown in Figure 1, courtesy of my Duck-Duck-Go A.I. Search:

Fig. 1. Summary of PV Tariffs. Here’s a tip kids: don’t trust your A.I. Search Assistant — they just give you the CIA/NPR-Approved Narrative. Tariffs are in place not to protect the non-existent PV Manufacturers in the U.S., but rather to protect the centralized Power-Producing and Power-Distribution Monopolies in the U.S. who have Trillions of dollars invested in these Monopolies. Consumer-owned PV distributed-power-production is a threat to these Monopolies, so PV will continue (via tariffs) to be expensive in the U.S.

The U.S. may be one of the last countries to switch to widespread use of PV Technology:

The Centralized Power-Production and Distribution Monopolies have Trillions invested in this system, and will do all they can to prevent consumer-owned distributed power production.

By way of analogy: the U.S. Monopolies had Trillions invested in their copper-wire phone lines and long distance phone rates. When everyone in Mexico City had cell phones with no long-distance charges, cell phones were still a luxury item in the U.S. The folks in MX did some simple arithmetic: it was much less expensive to give everyone a cell phone than to run copper wires to 20 Million homes.

But that’s OK, don’t worry; this will stop Al Gore from flying his private jet to China to preach to them about his Specious Global Warming Narrative.

I previously wrote about my cool off-grid round-log PV Array with battery storage. I’m now in the process of swapping out my lead-acid 30 kW-hr battery storage unit with a (Chinese, of course) Li-Fe-PO4 battery bank, as shown in Figure 2. These batteries can be cycled from 10% to 100% everyday without worry about decreasing their lifetime; they should last for my remaining life; and I won’t have to remember to water them!

Fig. 2. 600 pound 30 kW-hr Li-Fe-PO4 battery bank (BLACK) to replace my 3,000 pound 30 kW-hr Lead-Acid battery bank (RED). The Li-Fe-PO4 modules will be wired in parallel, rather than in series, as were the lead-acid batteries. These batteries cost me less than the lead-acid batteries I bought 15 year ago, in dollars that are worth about 1/4 what they were then. Fifteen years ago Li-Ion batteries were about 5 times more expensive than lead-acid, and were not very reliable. So, there is some progress, regardless of attempts to impede it!