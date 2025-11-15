Wilsonson Commented to my post Solar Energy in a Nutshell — II:

So what about when the sun doesn’t shine or the hours of darkness, what are we going to use then, of course oil , gas and coal.

Wilsonson and I are in Violent Agreement! What Wilsonson wrote is a Statement of Fact: Today, when PV (Photovoltaics, or Solar Cells) accounts for only 7% of world’s electrical production, oil, gas and coal are used when the sun doesn’t shine. In the Future, as PV becomes ubiquitous, and when reserves of oil, gas, coal and Uranium become depleted, and when oil, gas, coal and nuclear power plants reach their natural end-of-life (no need to kill them early as some are doing!), we shall instead have other options, such as Compressed Air in Caverns, Batteries, and Transmission-Lines/World-Wide Grid.

There is not a single solution to the variability of solar insolation; just as for today Wilsonson did not say the solution was “oil”, but rather “oil , gas and coal” (neglecting nuclear, hydro and geothermal. France, Costa Rica and Iceland each get over 2/3 of their energy from nuclear, hydro and geothermal, respectively, but they aren’t necessarily “wrong”).

This transition will take time, about 2 - 3 decades, at least. Let’s do a Thought Experiment. Let’s say we decided to convert all the world’s energy to Nuclear. The world’s power use is about 20 TW, so we would need to build about 20,000 Nuclear Power Plants, each about 1 GW. If we built 1 nuclear power plant per day, it would take us 55 years to make this conversion. Unfortunately, after 47 years, before completing this transition, we would have used up all the world’s estimated Uranium reserves. We could repeat this Thought Experiment with Oil, Gas and Coal and get somewhat the same result.

Now let’s try this same Thought Experiment with Solar. The world is presently installing 2-3 Nuclear Power Plant Equivalents (NPPE) per week (2-3 NPPE/wk). In 6-8 years, this rate will be about 2 NPPE per day (2 NPPE/d). At this rate, it will take about 3 decades to convert the world to Solar. During this transition period we shall need to implement various energy-storage and power-distribution systems to account for the variability of solar insolation. When the transition is complete, we would be harvesting about 0.05% of the available solar resource; and the “reserves”, regardless of how much we use, would last for about 5 Billion years, the estimated lifetime of the Sun. That gives us a bit of breathing-time to worry about the Sun’s, and our, demise.

Getting back to the Comment of Wilsonson, namely, what do we do as PV becomes the dominant form of energy production to account for when the sun isn’t shining? A number of solutions have been proposed and are being implemented, e.g.:

Compressed Air Energy Storage in Caverns : This won’t be discussed further here; see, e.g., A Solar Grand Plan (Ken Zweibel et al. in Scientific American, 2008); such systems have been in operation for 20 - 30 years in other countries. This approach favors our country’s paradigm of centralized monopolies for energy production and distribution; the two approaches below favor a more distributed non-monopolistic approach.

Batteries : to solve the Day/Night (E-W Hemisphere) problem; and

Transmission Lines/World Grid: to solve both the Day/Night (E-W Hemisphere) problem, as well as the Summer/Winter (N-S Hemisphere) problem.

The “solution” will probably be a combination of these, and perhaps other technologies. All these solutions are in use today, and little extrapolation from proven technology is needed for them to be used to enable PV to be the dominant and most economical source of electricity in the world in the coming decades.

BATTERIES

If my name were Elon Musk, and I wanted $Billions for Battery Giga-Factories, or $Trillions for Battery Terra-Factories, I would tell you that the answer is Batteries, lots of them. Lithium Ion Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4, or LFP) is the dominant battery technology today, with the largest market being Electric Vehicles (EV’s); in the past 10 years the price of these batteries has decreased by about a factor of 10 in dollars. I think we have reached most of the benefits of mass-production, and the price will continue to decrease, but more slowly.

For EV’s, battery weight is of paramount importance; for stationary applications, not so much so. So in the future we will see much lower price/kW-hr battery chemistries for stationary applications, e.g., Sodium-Ion and Iron-Air Batteries.

Lithium is the lightest element that is a solid, not a gas. Skipping over Beryllium, Boron and Carbon, Sodium is the next lightest solid and is on the row right below Lithium in the Periodic Table of Elements, and consequently, has almost the same chemical properties as Lithium, though a Sodium atom is 3.3 times heavier than a Lithium atom. Sodium atoms are also much more abundant and much less expensive than Lithium atoms. Both Sodium-Ion and Iron-Air batteries are in small-scale production today. See Table below (costs of elements relative to Lithium):

Transmission Lines:

The World-Wide Grid concept was put forward by Buckmister Fuller almost a century ago to as a means to enable PV to power the world, and today we have the technology to make this vison a reality.

You might worry worry about rouge terrorist nations blowing up these UVH DC TL’s (Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current Transmission Lines), as we did the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline. Of course, the U.S. had a good economic/business motivation: replacing inexpensive pipeline Russian Gas in Germany and other E.U. countries with three-times-the-price U.S. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG); a good, sound, profitable, long-range business plan some might argue. In Trump’s previous administration, he urged Europe to free itself from low-cost Russian gas and replace it with U.S. “Freedom Molecules”. Europe clearly needed a bit more urging to obtain its Freedom. It’s hard to place too high of a price on Freedom; I think all countries, as I personally, would be happy to pay 3 PLUS 3=6 times more for our energy if it came from “Freedom and Democracy Molecules [or Electrons or Photons]” even if it destroyed our industries and economy.

The U.S. might not, or might, who knows, be motivated to blow up electrical transmission lines connecting NY and Moscow, depending upon how the “economics” benefit a certain few people. However, there will be Thousands of UHV TL’s, and literally millions, if not billions, of electrical connections in Buckmister Fuller’s World-Wide Grid with distributed-production. When everyone has PV on their roof, you’d have to bomb the whole world.

Conclusion:

I’m not trying to win an argument nor to convince anyone that “this is the answer”. Rather, as I said in Solar Energy in a Nutshell, Solar Energy is a Steam Roller coming our way, and, in the long run, there is no stopping it.

So, the real question, to which I don’t know the answer, is why did I waste my time writing this? Perhaps just to show that, regardless of the fact that we live in a corrupt oligarchy run by evil psychopaths, some people believe that things still, somehow, progress in the right direction.