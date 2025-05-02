I like this study for two reasons:

As with all my studies, the authors looked at “All-Cause-Mortality”, not fictional “CoVid-Deaths”. These authors received no funding.

The study is here.

In a nutshell, if you were a recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 Injection, your All-Cause-Mortality-Rate was significantly higher (37%) than if receiving the Moderna Injection.

Do you know which potentially-lethal injection you received ?

AND Note:

These DATA have been available to our “Health” agencies for years. Also available to our “Health” agencies are DATA comparing the All-Cause-Mortality-Rate of people who have received either of the potentially-lethal Injections to those who received neither.

Perhaps (like sure, like really) someday these DATA will be released and (are you totally crazy?) reported in the Lame-Steam-Media.