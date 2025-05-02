I like this study for two reasons:
As with all my studies, the authors looked at “All-Cause-Mortality”, not fictional “CoVid-Deaths”.
These authors received no funding.
The study is here.
In a nutshell, if you were a recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 Injection1, your All-Cause-Mortality-Rate was significantly higher (37%) than if receiving the Moderna Injection.
Do you know which potentially-lethal injection you received ?
AND Note:
These DATA have been available to our “Health” agencies for years. Also available to our “Health” agencies are DATA comparing the All-Cause-Mortality-Rate of people who have received either of the potentially-lethal Injections to those who received neither.
Perhaps (like sure, like really) someday these DATA will be released and (are you totally crazy?) reported in the Lame-Steam-Media.
I will not ever say that these “Injections” were “Vaccines”.
Steve Kirsch discussed and cited studies showing all cause mortality was 30 % higher with Moderna than Pfizer.
I think you need the raw data from G.P practices to establish the truth.
Then you can do a retrospective analysis.
Thanks, Tim. This is valuable stuff.