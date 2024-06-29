Joe Biden’s handlers let him out the basement and put him on display last Thursday. You probably want to download the video below, because I’m sure it won’t be on YouTube very long.

It gets worse. If you can take some more:

https://x.com/CarpeDonktum/status/1806525328036073626

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1806557731244986521

As Seymour Hersh asked, “Who is running this country?”.

People around the world got to see the “Leader of the Free World”. And, most of the world doesn’t have such a controlled and censored press as we do, except for perhaps Ukraine. The Video below shows just how controlled our press is:

On 19 March 2003, Senator Robert Byrd gave a short speech in the U.S. Senate entitled, “I weep for my country”, shown below, challenging the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Today I both weep and cringe for our country.

As my brother said to me, “the Empire of Rome had their Caligula”. We have our Biden and Trump, and our Senate, as did they.