Dr. TimE., Apostate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jinc's avatar
Jinc
4h

Lucky you! Any garlic is good garlic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
4hEdited

Did you know that anyone, especially the elderly, can file a non-filing status? they don't even have to log in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ144SaAXnU

Also, tax software companies have the propensity to sell your data...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tim Ellison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture