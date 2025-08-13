I’m sure my first “Doing my Taxes” was better:

https://timellison.substack.com/p/doing-my-taxes

Certainly the pictures were !

I guess it’s just that stage in life where it’s just all down-hill.

So, I’m very proud of myself for finally doing my taxes!

I spent 2 hours doing whatever the computer told me to do, and then paid TuboTax 230$ for this pleasure, to find out I owe 0$ Federal, and get back the free 100$ State Gift to Old People.

And to do that, had to spend another hour on the phone with my Credit Card Company who flagged my payment payment to Turbo Tax with a Fraud Alert.

I should have listened to Credit Card Company! It is indeed, all a Fraud!

Like, seriously, who wouldn’t spend half their day and 230$ to get 100$ free from the State?

My time would be been much better spent engaging in The Most Quintessential Demonstration of a wasted life, i.e., cutting my grass (again, I’m sure with better pictures):

I sure hope your life is not as productively-wasted as mine!

So, I’ll end this with a video worth watching that explains everything, and a few nice pictures.

And, a sea of flowers in my Prairie laughing in the breeze:

And, Summer Bounty:

Chanterelles from the Forest; and …

… and my retarded Autistic ADHD garlic. This picture can be used as evidence to have me institutionalized. I’ve been planting heirloom garlic that I received from Kirk and Linda in MI for about 20 years, and last year, I planted all the cloves upside down!