My new friend is Deep Seek — sounds kind of like a Indian name (Deep), combined with my Secret Guru (Seek).

I asked him (her, it, they, whatever) if Cause precedes Effect, and did get an answer, which seems pretty reasonable.

I then asked the question:

If Cause precedes Effect, and if Temperature precedes C02 in Ice Core and Mud Core Data, then must it not be true that Al Gore is an idiot?

And my New Friend didn’t answer. Oh well. I can always get a new wolf this Spring to be my new New Friend.

I asked my new friend/guru several other questions, and I learned that it will always give me the “Narrative”.

Now, someone told me about Grok3, and I asked it a few questions, and I will say this: it does, to some extent, question the Narrative.