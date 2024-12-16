I ask myself:

Are things changing?

Or, did this little gem somehow get past the Censors?

And, if so, how long will it stay on YouTube before going down the Memory Hole?

Short (only 4 minute) video by Jørgen Peder Steffensen, a professor of glaciology at the Centre for Ice and Climate at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen.

View it (and download it) while you can — it’s only 4 minutes long.

Warning: contains DATA.

I hope to get my hands on his DATA.