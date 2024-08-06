So, yeah, I’ve said it before, this is NOT an investment blog …
But, what the hell, I’ll tell you I am short NVDA, TSLA, KRE and KREF,
having, respectively, P/E’s of 62, 56, 9 and 50.
And so, while sitting writing this, in my solar (PV) powered home,
having spent part of my career developing PV technology,
and while I love singing John Prine’s song Paradise,
telling us about how Mr. Peabody’s Coal Train has Hauled it All Away,
why I am I long BTU (Peabody Energy Corp, P/E 5.6) ?1
Perhaps because I’ve been accused of being an Iconoclast?
And I also love the next John Prine song you’ll perhaps hear after the one above, “Jesus, the missing years”.
And here’s another good tune on GooTube. Unfortunately, when I paste the URL into my browser, I first have to hear an Advertisement from Kamal about how I need to vote for her to protect our “democracy” and protect us from “fascism”.
It could be worse — I could be long military industrial complex stocks that beat the S&P500 by a factor of 2 all the time, but I’m not.
My congratulations! I'd be honoured to be accused of being an iconoclast! At least it proves someone is listening.