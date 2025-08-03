Reading (or mostly listening to) books is one of my drugs/addictions/escapisms. I just finished listening to Demon Copperhead, a fictional story by Barbara Kingsolver describing destruction of lives caused by the opioid epidemic in the Lee County, a poor rural county in Kentucky. In her book Kingsolver provides a description of county’s “Opioid-economy” — the highly-paid and respected, not by a few, drug-rep pushing these “miracle” pain-relievers; the doctor providing the prescriptions to addicts for their pain. And, these prescriptions are very generous, providing an extra amount to sell. These pill-sales can provide a significant portion of the addicts’, albeit meager, household incomes. Higher up on the chain, some doctors, Big Pharma sales-reps, pharmacies, and very especially Big Pharma executives, made very good respectable incomes from this racket.

While I have read articles about opioid epidemic and the lawsuits against Big Pharma, I was pretty oblivious to this epidemic and always believed it was somewhere else, in a different world, if not a different Universe. But that’s not true:

Opioid addiction has affected at least one of my relatives; and

I now realize that it has impacted a deceased neighbor here in Brown County, a relatively more affluent, though rural, county where I reside in Indiana.

Figure 1. Death’s due to Opioids. For a decade and a half, the legal prescription opioids dominated the “market”. Most people that take opioids don’t die of overdoses. The number of people’s lives that have been ruined, or damaged by these legal opioids must be at least an order of magnitude (X 10) higher.

Thoughts: