Reality
Sometimes you can't ignore it !
I often spend my daze worrying about silly stuff — I’m off in La-La-Land someplace. And then, looking at my computer, I see:
With more than 1 foot of snow in the forecast, I will be snowed in for maybe a week or so even with my AWD Subaru ! My dirt/gravel driveway is about 400 feet long, and goes up about 100 feet (over 25% grade at places), and I don’t ever plow it1. Of course when I do get out, the roads will be completely clear and dry, and no one will believe me when I tell them that I was snowed in for a week.
But really, look at that forecast! I need to PHOCUS on REALITY, e.g.
Get clothes off line;
Get shovels out of barn;
Do some grocery shopping;
Bring in about 8 wheel barrows2 of fire wood; and
Get enough raw meat out of the freezer in the barn for my wolf for a week.
This is Phun ! I like it when I have to Phocus !
And I’m looking forward to being snowed-in. I might even write a couple of serious Postings.
I don’t plow my driveway; I just wait till the snow settles enough so that I can get out. I have water-bars (speed bumps) on the driveway so that when it rains I don’t get a Grand Canyon running down it. If I were to hire my neighbor to plow my driveway (he’s got all the Big Machines, not to mention horses), I’d then have to hire him again to bring over his dump truck and to help him re-install my water-bars.
Bringing in wood isn’t the Herculean Task you might think, not with my Chinese battery-powered wheel barrow!
In the picture below you can see how I’ve upgraded my Hedonistic Slothful lifestyle in the past 5 years — I now have a “permanent” ramp instead of my dog-ramps, and have upgraded my Chinese lead-acid battery-powered wheel barrow to a new and improved Chinese Super Handy electric wheel barrow with dual lithium batteries, though it doesn’t have the nonpneumatic puncture-proof tires my old one has.
Each wheel barrow of seasoned hardwood provides about 1 day of heating for my house. I just brought in my 5th load to prepare for my Hibernation. I’m writing this Post to procrastinate on getting my 6th load. Procrastination is but one of my unrecognized Talents that has been honed with almost 7 decades of practice.
Reading Substacks is exercising the mind.
I can't imagine the workout involved in writing one.
I like to read these stacks on the train. And I can wiggle my feet at the same time.
Tim...we have a splitting axe and an electric wood splitter. We have cozy and the best fires to help heat our home in The Great White North of Alberta.