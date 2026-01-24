Dr. TimE., Apostate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 24

Reading Substacks is exercising the mind.

I can't imagine the workout involved in writing one.

I like to read these stacks on the train. And I can wiggle my feet at the same time.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Ellison
Eldric Vero's avatar
Eldric Vero
Jan 25

Tim...we have a splitting axe and an electric wood splitter. We have cozy and the best fires to help heat our home in The Great White North of Alberta.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tim Ellison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture