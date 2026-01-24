I often spend my daze worrying about silly stuff — I’m off in La-La-Land someplace. And then, looking at my computer, I see:

With more than 1 foot of snow in the forecast, I will be snowed in for maybe a week or so even with my AWD Subaru ! My dirt/gravel driveway is about 400 feet long, and goes up about 100 feet (over 25% grade at places), and I don’t ever plow it. Of course when I do get out, the roads will be completely clear and dry, and no one will believe me when I tell them that I was snowed in for a week.

But really, look at that forecast! I need to PHOCUS on REALITY, e.g.

Get clothes off line;

Get shovels out of barn;

Do some grocery shopping;

Bring in about 8 wheel barrows of fire wood; and

Get enough raw meat out of the freezer in the barn for my wolf for a week.

This is Phun ! I like it when I have to Phocus !

And I’m looking forward to being snowed-in. I might even write a couple of serious Postings.