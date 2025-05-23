Dr. TimE., Apostate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Poore's avatar
Richard Poore
6h

It’s almost like we are surrounded by zombies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Ellison
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Ellison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture