3 1/2 years ago I wrote: I think (hope) the CoVid Narrative is Crumbling.

And almost 3 1/2 years ago, I wrote: The Narrative is Crumbling.

And 2 1/2 years ago I wrote: The Narrative is Crumbling II.

And now I write just one more time (like sure), THE NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING!

Senator Ron Johnson has been working to expose the fraudulent claims of the “Safe and Effective” CoVid-1984 Narrative with Senate Hearings (censored by the media of course) for about 4 years.

And, well, Richard Gage has been working on 9/11 Truth for two decades.

And maybe in another two decades I’ll still be saying, “The Narrative is Crumbling”, and maybe someday I’ll be right, probably after I’m dead.

I highly recommend the article below.