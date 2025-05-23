3 1/2 years ago I wrote: I think (hope) the CoVid Narrative is Crumbling.
And almost 3 1/2 years ago, I wrote: The Narrative is Crumbling.
And 2 1/2 years ago I wrote: The Narrative is Crumbling II.
And now I write just one more time (like sure), THE NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING!
Senator Ron Johnson has been working to expose the fraudulent claims of the “Safe and Effective” CoVid-1984 Narrative with Senate Hearings (censored by the media of course) for about 4 years.
And, well, Richard Gage has been working on 9/11 Truth for two decades.
And maybe in another two decades I’ll still be saying, “The Narrative is Crumbling”, and maybe someday I’ll be right, probably after I’m dead.
I highly recommend the article below.
It’s almost like we are surrounded by zombies