Dr. TimE., Apostate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Ellison's avatar
Tim Ellison
Jun 22

My state, Indiana, has 11 "Representatives".

10 of 11 have received money from AIPAC --

And, 10 of 11 are endorsed by AIPAC.

Whom do they really represent?

I'm sure these 10 will speak out against our bombing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Ellison
Tim Ellison's avatar
Tim Ellison
Jun 22

They were "Bold and Brilliant" "Big and Beautiful" "Bunker-Busting" Bullshit Bombs.

Mostly "Peaceful, but Fiery".

Peace through bombing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Ellison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture