From: https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/heres-a-list-of-all-the-countries-the-us-has-bombed-since-world-war-ii-172786/

China 1945-46 Korea 1950-53 China 1950-53 Guatemala 1954 Indonesia 1958 Cuba 1959-60 Guatemala 1960 Belgian Congo 1964 Guatemala 1964 Dominican Republic 1965-66 Peru 1965 Laos 1964-73 Vietnam 1961-73 Cambodia 1969-70 Guatemala 1967-69 Lebanon 1982-84 Grenada 1983-84 Libya 1986 El Salvador 1981-92 Nicaragua 1981-90 Iran 1987-88 Libya 1989 Panama 1989-90 Iraq 1991 Kuwait 1991 Somalia 1992-94 Bosnia 1995 Iran 1998 Sudan 1998 Afghanistan 1998 Yugoslavia – Serbia 1999 Afghanistan 2001 Libya 2011 Iraq and Syria 2014 – Somalia 2011 – Iran 2020 –

And the Winners are (the most evil Terrorists?), judging from the number of times they have been bombed, are:

Iran is very excited about moving up on the list to tie Guatemala for first place!

Questions:

How many times have ANY of these countries bombed us? Hey, spreading Freedom and Democracy is hard work and costs us lots of money and lives, but it’s worth it (to the Banksters and Billionaires) and someone has to do it!

Have any of the “Stories” or Narratives about why we needed to bomb these countries been anything but Bullshit? It’s the same old Story and they hope we will continue to fall for it.

I think I’ve heard this one before — they need to get some new writers!

Thank the dyslectic doG that we have a DEFENSE Department, and not a WAR Department! And we sure have a good Propaganda and Censorship Department!

I’ll end with one of my favorite videos — War is a Racket by Maj. General Smedley Darlington Butler — don’t think I could say it any better than he did.

You won’t see any magnetic flags or ribbons on my car, or me wearing a U.S. flag lapel pin.