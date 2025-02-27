Here’s a picture of Shadow, my new “wolf”, whom I’m “fostering” (can you say “Foster Fail”?), sleeping outside on the ramp to my porch with his new friend Mr. Possum.

Figure. 1. Shadow (I call him that because he just follows me around all day, and plops down and sleeps next to me wherever I go. Can you say “Separation Anxiety”? Perhaps I should have named him Rugsy) sleeping outside on the ramp to my porch with his new friend Mr. Possum. The previous night I left Shadow outside (he didn’t want to come in, and you really can’t make this perhaps 120 pound animal do anything he doesn’t want to do) and he howled for hours (says my neighbor), and I eventually woke up and let him in. So, I didn’t want to leave him outside again the next night, and it was quite the struggle to get this animal into my house, away from his new friend, Mr. Possum!

In the past I’ve always adopted my canine companions as 8-week-old puppies (blank-slates), before the “Fear/Avoidance” programming stage, so I could fuck them up and not have to inherit someone else’s fuck-up. Can you imagine this? An, I think, elderly wolf who:

Doesn’t know what Dog Food is (i.e., he need 2 - 2 1/2 pounds of raw meat everyday) — I should set up a “Go-Fund-Me”!

Still has his testicles (must have been used for breeding); and

Doesn’t know what a tennis ball is ????

And he doesn’t know PLAIN ENGLISH!

Shadow would be (I’m just “fostering” him) my third wolf — I’m waiting to get the Embark results back on his “wolfiness”.

I got tricked into fostering him by the local Humane Society and the County Animal Control officer. His howling might be pretty bad, but I’ll bet I and my neighbors won’t be hearing the coyote yelps and howling as much!

And, if you are at least somewhat entertained, and want to continue reading, next I’ll tell you another story about a “wolf” and a possum. First a picture of my beloved Nashoba:

Figure 2. Picture of Kir with my 2nd wolf Nashoba on my back deck in IN.

Wolfie, my first wolf, when I was living in MI, I thought had killed a possum. I yelled at him and told him that he was a BAD BOY and put him into the house.

The Possum I put into a garbage bag, and that bag into the garage to deposit into the dumpster at work the next day.

Well, when I woke up the next morning, I saw the garbage bag had been eaten through, as had been a bag of dog food I had in the garage.

I found the Possum in the bottom of one of my garbage pails in the state of “food coma”. I took that garbage pail, with the Possum, and deposited the Possum into the hedgerow along my house.

So, does “Playing Possum” work ? Like, DUH! You get carried into a nice safe place, get all the dog food you can eat, and the next day you get carried out to sleep it off.