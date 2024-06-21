Haven’t written about the CoVid for awhile. This will be short: just a figure from a recently-published (28 May 2024) journal article entitled “A potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and development of Alzheimer's Disease” that I just saw.

Figure 1. Rates of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) of the mRNA-Injected compared to those not injected.

But I see that A Midwestern Doctor has already written about this in great detail (see below).

I’ll end with this comic: