So, this is what we (are supposed to) believe, and most (some) do (don’t) believe because we have been told this by Authorities:

When you take a drink of fluoridated water, and that water passes over your teeth for a few seconds, and then goes into your body and who knows what it does there, how long it stays in your body, or how or if your body gets rid of it, and the only effect it has is on your teeth and it reduces your chance of getting cavities. Right?

Well, real science tells us two things:

Drinking fluoridated water does NOT affect your probability of getting a cavities;

and it’s been long-known that drinking fluoridated water DOES reduce your IQ, especially if you are young, so old-fart-curmudgeons like me maybe don’t really need to worry about it too much … I think.

Consequently most of the world knows better and does not fluoridate their water, as shown in the Figure below (there are still some Heathens that need to be converted!):

Once again, the Triumph of Marketing or Narrative (i.e., Bullshit) over Science!

The fluoride in our drinking water mainly comes from the waste from mining phosphates. I think the short story is that companies were getting hassled by the EPA for having these toxic fluoride waste sites, and some real marketing genius came up with the idea that they could sell this toxic waste to cities and they could put it into their water and people would drink it, and they would tell the people that it is good for them.

Hey, and it’s Good for the Economy!