So, this is what we (are supposed to) believe, and most (some) do (don’t) believe because we have been told this by Authorities:
When you take a drink of fluoridated water, and that water passes over your teeth for a few seconds, and then goes into your body and who knows what it does there, how long it stays in your body, or how or if your body gets rid of it, and the only effect it has is on your teeth and it reduces your chance of getting cavities. Right?
Well, real science tells us two things:
Drinking fluoridated water does NOT affect your probability of getting a cavities1;
and it’s been long-known that drinking fluoridated water DOES reduce your IQ, especially if you are young2, so old-fart-curmudgeons like me maybe don’t really need to worry about it too much … I think3.
Consequently most of the world knows better and does not fluoridate their water, as shown in the Figure below (there are still some Heathens that need to be converted!):
Once again, the Triumph of Marketing or Narrative (i.e., Bullshit) over Science!
The fluoride in our drinking water mainly comes from the waste from mining phosphates. I think the short story is that companies were getting hassled by the EPA for having these toxic fluoride waste sites, and some real marketing genius came up with the idea that they could sell this toxic waste to cities and they could put it into their water and people would drink it, and they would tell the people that it is good for them.
Hey, and it’s Good for the Economy4!
People can make money from their industrial waste products;
It creates jobs for people at the municipal water plants;
And think of all the money that is being made by people selling very expensive water filters5 that can remove the fluoride, and all the people selling good clean water without fluoride.
Of course, for most of my adult life I’ve lived on very good clean well-water, so I still, perhaps, have, maybe, two brain cells to rub together in a pinch.
I’ve learned long ago that most things (e.g., WAR) that are sold to me as being “Good for the Economy” are usually bad for me, personally. Though I’m sure they are very good for a very few select people, but, in the words of George Carlin, I and most of you, are probably not in that Club!
Only a very expensive water filter can remove fluorides.
Better pic of population that is being poisoned with fluoride here:
Yep. Fluoride free toothpaste as well, especially for children who swallow it. Ours is doing great, no cavities yet (though hes only 3).
Dreadful to think how many parents are inadvertently poisoning their children.