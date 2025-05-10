Heard the first Whip-poor-wills tonight. And used my Merlin App — had no idea how to spell Whip-poor-will, so I let Merlin tell me! I will have the window over my bed open tonight and listen to the whip-poor-wills going to sleep. I’ve many times sat and counted how many times a single Whip-poor-will will do its call without stopping — gotten to over 200! They must be more horny that I!
You know the Rhyme: “How many Whips can a Whip-poor-will Whip if a Whip-poor-will could Whip Whips”?.
I’ll enter this into my Nature Journal, along with the first sighting of glow-worms (future Lightning Bugs).
I’ve been keeping this Nature Journal since 1994 — now over 30 years. I’ve somehow managed to successfully transfer this Spreadsheet from 5 - 10 computers, a gazillion versions of Excel, and now have it on ODS format1 (e.g., Open Office, or Libre Office, and probably other free open-source platforms). I’ll put this Nature Journal into my will for the Brown County Historical Society.
I’ve done graphs of many “first sightings/hearings” documented over the last 30+ years, and I’ve never “seen” a Whip-poor-will. Some plants go like clockwork with the calendar, others vary by as much as a month! So, you see, this Nature Journal is VERY Valuable! I have plots showing things happening later, and other plots showing things happening sooner! So, if you want to “prove” Global Warming is, or is not, a Myth, regardless, I have the DATA for you! To sale to the Highest Bidder (yeah, and I say I’m an Independent Scientist, but I’m really a …, but at least I’m not a Lawyer).
Beautiful Moon tonight! My Moon-Shadow is stark.
And just a minor update on Ticks. The cute little brown ones are Phun! You take them off of you, put them on the table, and then apply a butane cigarette lighter to them; those cuties will pop and fly off into outer space (though I really doubt any have escape velocity, even without taking into account friction with the air).
And just to whom do I complain to that it is 10 May and 37 oF outside !
What other files have had this longevity? My Journal Publications? NOT! All my amazing calculations? NOT! All my Finances? NOT! — Used to use Quicken, and managed to move the program and files to newer versions of Windows (needing to find and copy missing .DLL files) and for sure the new versions of Windows are perfectly able to run these old Windows Programs, but they won’t). I now (like sure, like really) have no fear of needing to pay a subscription, or buy new software, in order to use and access my DATA, i.e., my Nature Journal. I’ve donated money to Thunderbird; I should probably also donate some money to Open Office and Libre Office (i.e., my subscription fees).
: )
That spelling doesn't look right to me.