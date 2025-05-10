Heard the first Whip-poor-wills tonight. And used my Merlin App — had no idea how to spell Whip-poor-will, so I let Merlin tell me! I will have the window over my bed open tonight and listen to the whip-poor-wills going to sleep. I’ve many times sat and counted how many times a single Whip-poor-will will do its call without stopping — gotten to over 200! They must be more horny that I!

You know the Rhyme: “How many Whips can a Whip-poor-will Whip if a Whip-poor-will could Whip Whips”?.

I’ll enter this into my Nature Journal, along with the first sighting of glow-worms (future Lightning Bugs).

I’ve been keeping this Nature Journal since 1994 — now over 30 years. I’ve somehow managed to successfully transfer this Spreadsheet from 5 - 10 computers, a gazillion versions of Excel, and now have it on ODS format (e.g., Open Office, or Libre Office, and probably other free open-source platforms). I’ll put this Nature Journal into my will for the Brown County Historical Society.

I’ve done graphs of many “first sightings/hearings” documented over the last 30+ years, and I’ve never “seen” a Whip-poor-will. Some plants go like clockwork with the calendar, others vary by as much as a month! So, you see, this Nature Journal is VERY Valuable! I have plots showing things happening later, and other plots showing things happening sooner! So, if you want to “prove” Global Warming is, or is not, a Myth, regardless, I have the DATA for you! To sale to the Highest Bidder (yeah, and I say I’m an Independent Scientist, but I’m really a …, but at least I’m not a Lawyer).

Beautiful Moon tonight! My Moon-Shadow is stark.

And just a minor update on Ticks. The cute little brown ones are Phun! You take them off of you, put them on the table, and then apply a butane cigarette lighter to them; those cuties will pop and fly off into outer space (though I really doubt any have escape velocity, even without taking into account friction with the air).

And just to whom do I complain to that it is 10 May and 37 oF outside !