In a previous Posting, I pointed to a study by researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, using DATA they had for Cleveland Clinic employees, showing that the probability of getting diagnosed with CoVid-1984 increased significantly in proportion to the number of mRNA injections received to prevent CoVid-1984.

These mostly-the-same researchers, Nabin K. Shrestha et al., again with no funding, two weeks ago published a new study, using DATA they had for Cleveland Clinic Employees, showing that the probability of getting the Flu was significantly higher for those “vaccinated” against the Flu.

One might ask the rhetorical question: How can lone-wolf-researchers, with no budget, identify clear correlations that escape detection by federal health agencies that have budgets of 100’s of Billions of dollars, with on the order of 100 thousand employees?

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months receive the Flu vaccination. They also recommend that, everyone eligible, receive the latest CoVid-1984 mRNA injection.