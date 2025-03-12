I frequently lament in my Postings that we live in a world of Narrative and Stories, but no DATA (e.g., CoVid-1984). I think this Posting will Illustrate this fact.

Al Gore made the Vostok Ice Core Data famous with his erroneous interpretation of these DATA. Looking at the Table below, one would think these DATA would be quite accessible on the web (NOT!):

About 15 years ago, back when I became a Climate Change Skeptic, I spent a very long time searching for these DATA, and finally gave up. About 5 years ago I finally stumbled upon a somewhat complete record of the Vostok Ice Core Data. I then became a Climate Change Denier. Subsequently, in early 2020, I gave a Physics Seminar at I.U. Bloomington regarding these Data.

I have the 802,000 year record, in 100 year increments, for Temperature, CO2, Deuterium (proxy used to calculate Temperature) and other more spotty data for CH4 and O18 (another proxy to calculate Temperature).

Using these Vostok Ice Core Data it is easy to show, among other things, that

And, what I don’t have today, is a link to anywhere on the Inter-Twitter-Netter-X-Web to access the raw Vostok Ice Core Data. The link I found about 5 years ago is dead. The internet is not, or perhaps is, as the Libraries of ancient Egypt and Greece — rubble!

Reward:

The reward shall be my entire annual income from Substack, which ain’t much, a mere 230$ according to Substack.

Survey says that 99.7% of my Subscribers are very intelligent, as I (i.e., they are FREE Subscribers! Like, seriously, why pay for something that is offered for free?!).

Now, my paid subscribers, to whom I am very grateful, thank you, probably wonder where all of this money goes:

Squandered on Wine, Women and Waffles? or

Perhaps supporting the meat department at my local grocery store feeding my new wolf 2 1/2 pounds of raw meat per day for a couple of months? Just look at that poor starving creature! Fig. 1. Shadow demonstrating his one of his major skills, besides eating: sleeping.

Neither! It is going to go to a good cause! It shall be paid to the first person to give me a live link (URL) with a reasonable pedigree from which anyone can download the complete 800,000 year Vostok Ice Core Data, including Date; Temperature; CO2; Deuterium; CH4; and O18.

I shall then publish this link in a short Posting after verification.