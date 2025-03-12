I frequently lament in my Postings that we live in a world of Narrative and Stories, but no DATA (e.g., CoVid-1984). I think this Posting will Illustrate this fact.
Al Gore made the Vostok Ice Core Data famous with his erroneous interpretation of these DATA. Looking at the Table below, one would think these DATA would be quite accessible on the web (NOT!):
About 15 years ago, back when I became a Climate Change Skeptic, I spent a very long time searching for these DATA, and finally gave up. About 5 years ago I finally stumbled upon a somewhat complete record of the Vostok Ice Core Data. I then became a Climate Change Denier. Subsequently, in early 2020, I gave a Physics Seminar at I.U. Bloomington regarding these Data.
I have the 802,000 year record, in 100 year increments, for Temperature, CO2, Deuterium (proxy used to calculate Temperature) and other more spotty data for CH4 and O18 (another proxy to calculate Temperature).
Using these Vostok Ice Core Data it is easy to show, among other things, that
The length of the brief Inter-Glacial Periods is decreasing (I’ll do a posting on this someday, and give my prediction of when the world will always be in a “Ice Age”);
The change in the Earth’s Temperature over the last century is statistically insignificant; and, most importantly,
Confirm the findings of Hays et al. (they used Mud Core DATA) that indeed the Milankovitch Cycles are, in Hayes words, “The Pacemaker of the Ice Ages”1.
And, what I don’t have today, is a link to anywhere on the Inter-Twitter-Netter-X-Web to access the raw Vostok Ice Core Data. The link I found about 5 years ago is dead. The internet is not, or perhaps is, as the Libraries of ancient Egypt and Greece — rubble!
Reward:
The reward shall be my entire annual income from Substack, which ain’t much2, a mere 230$ according to Substack3.
Survey says that 99.7% of my Subscribers are very intelligent, as I (i.e., they are FREE Subscribers! Like, seriously, why pay for something that is offered for free?!).
Now, my paid subscribers, to whom I am very grateful, thank you, probably wonder where all of this money goes:
Squandered on Wine4, Women and Waffles? or
Perhaps supporting the meat department at my local grocery store feeding my new wolf 2 1/2 pounds of raw meat per day for a couple of months? Just look at that poor starving creature!
Fig. 1. Shadow demonstrating his one of his major skills, besides eating: sleeping.
Neither! It is going to go to a good cause! It shall be paid to the first person to give me a live link (URL) with a reasonable pedigree from which anyone can download the complete 800,000 year Vostok Ice Core Data, including Date; Temperature; CO2; Deuterium; CH4; and O18.
I shall then publish this link in a short Posting after verification.
See the 1976 seminal work published by Hayes et al., in Science here: https://www.whoi.edu/cms/files/hays76sci_268464.pdf
If you are a :
Lawyer, you shouldn’t waste more than a half-hour of your so very valuable time on this endeavor;
Local workman, who actually does something useful, and likes to get paid in cash, don’t waste more than 4 to 8 hours on this; and
A full-time employee, doing a real service to the community (e.g. working as a drug-tested driver for Access, providing transportation for people without access to private or public transportation), then you could spend over 2 days working on this endeavor.
Thanks Thomas !
Well, more than one thing can be true at the same time!
While these data reside on my hard disk, and backed up,
I also cannot find any place on the Inter-Web to download and verify these DATA.
I'll bet there's many live links to these DATA --
Just no "Google-Findable" links.