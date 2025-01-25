… e.g., when it comes to Inducer Pumps.

A friend was COMPLAINING about their furnace not coming on during the recent sub-zero weather in Southern Indiana. This person, not being so technically/scientifically enlightened as myself, mistakenly thought that this furnace non-operation was neither Safe nor Effective. So I had to explain:

In 1993 an HVAC company, which happened to have a patent on an Inducer Pump for gas furnaces, paid some congress-critter a mere pittance to insert a law into some thousand-page continuing-budget-resolution, requiring that all new gas furnaces have an additional small pump, an Inducer Pump, to increase their Safety and Effectiveness.

And to further ensure this Safety and Effectiveness, most furnace control boards have an interlock which prevents the furnace burner from coming on unless the Inducer Pump is first operating.

I sincerely hope that this public service announcement will INDUCE my friend to now have a nice warm feeling about the Safety and Effectiveness of their furnace when it fails come on during future cold-snaps.