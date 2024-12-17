Dear John —

Commenting on my last Post, you wrote:

Thanks for posting this. I am a bit sceptical tho:

1) I doubt can you measure surface temperatures from 8000 years ago

2) Surface temperature of 30 -32 C in Greenland I find hard to believe.

Thanks for your comment — I’ll bet your comment struck a chord with many readers, so I’m responding with a Post.

Yes, it certainly does seem incredible that accurate temperature measurements of the Earth’s surface can be made for 8,000 years in the past, to the early part of the this present brief Inter-Glacial period called the Holocene. Well, 8,000 years is nothing!

The Vostok Ice Cores provide such DATA going back 100 times further into the past, to over 800,000 years ago, showing the past 10 or so Ice Ages. The Greenland Ice Core DATA, shown by Jørgen Peder Steffensen in the video in my previous Post, confirm the Vostock Ice Core DATA showing that temperatures were indeed a couple of degrees C higher in the past during this present Holocene Inter-Glacial Period compared to the present temperature. While the this Greenland Ice Core DATA only goes back in time a small fraction of that of the Antarctic Vostok DATA, it provides a more detailed record of the recent past (there is only 1 Data Point per century in the Vostok DATA).

And Mud Core DATA goes back in time to about 5,000,000 (5 Million) years ago, showing the onset of the Earth’s Glaciation Period (an almost constant Ice Age with brief Inter-Glacial Periods) about 3 Million years ago. The Vostok Ice Core DATA confirmed (the last 1 Million years of) the Mud Core DATA, and also confirm the 1976 seminal findings of Hays et al. that the Earth’s periodic Ice Ages are caused by the Milankovitch Cycles (variations in the Earth’s orbit), and also confirm the findings of Hays et al., and many others, that changes in atmospheric CO2 LAG Temperature, making a mockery of Mr. Gore’s claims.

Over a half a century ago, the techniques of using “heavy” water isotopes (water with one of the Hydrogen atoms replaced by a Deuterium atom, or with the stable O-18 atom in place of the more common O-16 atom) as a proxy for temperature measurements were used by Hays et al. These and other experimental techniques of measuring temperatures in the past have been verified by many hundreds of independent Ice Core and other measurements.

Now, as you know, one cannot publish any article questioning the Global Warming (Specious) Narrative without a disclaimer from some “reputable” source (e.g., Wikipedia [or NPR, CNN, NYT, WaPo or Al, Greta or Rachel Maddow]). Below is my disclaimer of all of these disclaimers (i.e., propaganda):