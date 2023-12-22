Dr. TimE., Apostate

Ever think about Flouride?
This is an easy one ...
  
Tim Ellison
14
Climate The Movie
The Cold [Censored] Truth
  
Tim Ellison
5

March 2024

There's a war going on ...
I think Fiber will win. And how to protect yourself from the radiation, if that worries you.
  
Tim Ellison
5
Happy Equinox!
We are United -- by our Holy Wars ...
  
Tim Ellison
1
Interesting Correlation
Do you see a correlation ?
  
Tim Ellison
4
12 Notes
Why 12 ?
  
Tim Ellison
10

February 2024

The "News"
NPR was always my favorite -- where I got my worldview
  
Tim Ellison
11
Any Cognitive Dissonance out there?
Perhaps one last posting on the Mainstream-Media Hyped-Hysteria CoVid-1984 Mass-Psychosis Fear-Pandemic
  
Tim Ellison
2

January 2024

Over there ...
It's not Genocide nor Ethnic Cleansing (I am not anti-Semitic)
  
Tim Ellison
12

December 2023

Happy Winter Solstice
And Chestnuts! And Deer!
  
Tim Ellison
2
Meetings
Just because someone offers you something, doesn't mean you need to accept it
  
Tim Ellison
15
Celebrating a Genius
This Saint's Feast Day will be in 6 months less 4 days.
  
Tim Ellison
4
