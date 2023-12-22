Dr. TimE., Apostate
Ever think about Flouride?
This is an easy one ...
Apr 25
•
Tim Ellison
12
Climate The Movie
The Cold [Censored] Truth
Apr 3
•
Tim Ellison
13
March 2024
There's a war going on ...
I think Fiber will win. And how to protect yourself from the radiation, if that worries you.
Mar 27
•
Tim Ellison
11
Happy Equinox!
We are United -- by our Holy Wars ...
Mar 20
•
Tim Ellison
11
Interesting Correlation
Do you see a correlation ?
Mar 17
•
Tim Ellison
13
12 Notes
Why 12 ?
Mar 7
•
Tim Ellison
8
February 2024
The "News"
NPR was always my favorite -- where I got my worldview
Feb 17
•
Tim Ellison
11
Any Cognitive Dissonance out there?
Perhaps one last posting on the Mainstream-Media Hyped-Hysteria CoVid-1984 Mass-Psychosis Fear-Pandemic
Feb 7
•
Tim Ellison
11
January 2024
Over there ...
It's not Genocide nor Ethnic Cleansing (I am not anti-Semitic)
Jan 15
•
Tim Ellison
16
December 2023
Happy Winter Solstice
And Chestnuts! And Deer!
Dec 22, 2023
•
Tim Ellison
4
Meetings
Just because someone offers you something, doesn't mean you need to accept it
Dec 21, 2023
•
Tim Ellison
8
Celebrating a Genius
This Saint's Feast Day will be in 6 months less 4 days.
Dec 2, 2023
•
Tim Ellison
9
